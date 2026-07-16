The $1 Trump coin is being minted — but the design review committee never saw the design

It is going to have a gold-like finish.

The United States Mint will soon begin striking a new one-dollar coin to mark the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent shared a rendering of the coin featuring the face of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

According to a Treasury Department spokesperson, the coins will feature a gold-like finish rather than solid gold. They are scheduled to be released this autumn.

In a social media post, Bessent praised the incoming currency.

“As America commemorates 250 years of independence, the [U.S. Mint] will begin striking this new $1 gold coin to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism,” Bessent wrote.

In the same post, he added, “Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values, and the promise of a nation dedicated to preserving freedom for all.”

Putting a living leader on money is extremely rare. The last time it happened was a century ago with Calvin Coolidge.

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Deeply puzzled

While the administration insists the move is completely legal under a 2020 law, the decision apparently bypassed standard oversight. Federal rules state a special advisory committee must review new designs.

However, two committee members told ABC News they were completely skipped.

“We’ve never seen any design with the portrait of Donald Trump on it,” panel member Donald Scarinci told ABC News.

He claimed the unilateral move is illegal, adding, “This is not a Democrat-Republican issue as far as the coin is concerned.”

Another member, Kellen Hoard, questioned the Mint’s leadership. He asked, “I have never reviewed the Semiquincentennial $1 coin portfolio, much less been given an opportunity to review it. Is it legal now for the Mint to move forward with creating the Semiquincentennial $1 coin despite me never having the opportunity to review the piece?”

Mint officials pushed back, claiming the panel chose not to review the project. Meanwhile, Trump’s cash imprint expands.

According to Fox News, his signature will also hit paper bills this fall, a historic first for a president.