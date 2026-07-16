Germany warns Trump after controversial funding announcement

German Chancellor publicly confronts Trump over Europe initiative

Fresh tensions have emerged between Washington and Berlin after the Trump administration unveiled a multimillion-dollar funding initiative aimed at supporting what it calls the shared values of Western civilization across Europe.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has responded with a sharp warning, arguing that the United States should stay out of Germany’s political affairs.

Merz pushes back

Speaking in Berlin, Merz criticized a new U.S. State Department funding program worth nearly $5 million that seeks to promote freedom of speech, religious liberty, democratic resilience and the rule of law throughout Europe.

Asked whether he viewed the initiative as legitimate support or political interference, the German leader made his position clear.

“We do not interfere in American elections; we have always adhered to this principle,” he said according to Digi24.

He continued by stressing that the same standard should apply in the opposite direction.

“As far as I am concerned, I do not want the American government or its affiliated institutions interfering in German elections.”

Washington outlines its priorities

The grant program was announced earlier this week and invites organizations to apply for funding to address issues including national sovereignty, migration, censorship and what the State Department describes as the protection of the West’s common political and cultural heritage.

According to the announcement, individual applicants could receive grants of up to $3 million.

Although the program does not explicitly mention political parties as potential recipients, Merz emphasized that foreign funding of political parties is prohibited under German law.

Growing debate over European politics

The announcement arrives against the backdrop of increasingly close ties between figures in the Trump administration and several nationalist movements across Europe, including Germany’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), which currently leads some national opinion polls and hopes to secure major regional victories later this year.

State Department officials have repeatedly denied attempting to influence European politics despite holding meetings with right-wing political figures.

Meanwhile, critics argue that the initiative also appears aimed at challenging European Union efforts to regulate major American technology companies.

The funding notice itself accuses supranational institutions and governments of restricting political participation through broad hate speech legislation and online content regulations.

“Supranational institutions and governments use state power to undermine fundamental principles of democratic self-government through overly broad and vague hate speech laws and online content regulations that control and punish speech while suppressing political participation.”

The exchange marks another sign of growing friction between Washington and several European governments over the future direction of democracy, free speech and political influence on both sides of the Atlantic.