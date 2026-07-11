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Partisan group: Putin’s forces short on boats after Ukrainian drone attack

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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Russia, military, motor boat
Illustrative photo, AnBoris / Shutterstock.com

According to the group, the Russian logistics in the area are breaking down.

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According to the Ukrainian partisan group ATESH, Russian forces operating along the Kherson front face a critical shortage of high-speed motorboats.

Drone strikes did the damage, as relentless Ukrainian aerial attacks have systematically wiped out most of the fleet.

The underground movement published these findings on July 9 after receiving tips from a secret agent. This asset operates from deep inside Russia’s Dnipro group of forces in occupied Kherson.

Logistics are paralyzed. Troops stationed across the island zones of the Dnipro River delta are now stranded without working watercraft because military commanders have failed to provide any replacement vessels.

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Left to wait

The information has not been independently verified, but ATESH reported that this deficit makes it nearly impossible for Russian units to transport ammunition.

Wounded soldiers face agonizing delays. Some wait for days in isolated positions before evacuation teams can reach them.

The embedded agent painted a grim picture of the situation. “Almost no boats are left, no new ones are being supplied, and the old jammers simply go unnoticed by the drones,” the agent stated.

Electronic warfare systems are failing too. The partisan group noted that the few jamming devices still operating are completely outdated, making them useless against advanced Ukrainian drones.

A wider crisis

The consequences are severe. In an official statement, ATESH explained the impact:

“Without sufficient watercraft, the islands have been left in a state of near-isolation: supplies can no longer reach frontline positions, the wounded cannot be evacuated, and troops remain exposed to constant aerial attacks. The command is unable either to protect this sector or provide it with the resources it needs.”

These crippling shortages are not limited to Kherson. The underground network claimed that Russian units on the Pokrovsk front face similar logistical nightmares.

Frontline troops there lack armored vehicles and transport trucks. Desperation has even sparked internal looting. According to an agent report, troops stole a motorcycle from a wounded peer and left him stranded.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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