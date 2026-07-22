“We have been propagandized by Russia”: Pro-Trump influencer admits, she was wrong about Ukraine-war

She warns that air raid sirens could very well be the future for the US if the population does not start making demands of lawmakers.

Online political arguments often feel set in stone. Few commentators ever back down from their fierce public stances.

Yet every so often, a prominent voice steps outside the comfortable studio lights to see reality on the ground.

A major shift in perspective can follow when theoretical ideas collide with harsh facts.

“I was wrong”

For years, conservative activist Laura Loomer stood out as one of the most aggressive American commentators opposing support for Ukraine.

The prominent figure, often linked closely to Donald Trump’s inner circle, regularly mocked Ukrainian leadership online.

That stance has now shattered. Loomer decided to travel directly to the war zone to view the destruction firsthand, and the trip completely flipped her position.

“I was wrong. I have a responsibility to correct the record,” Loomer wrote in a candid post on X.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Seeing the horrors

After landing in the war-torn country, she quickly discovered that her earlier online rhetoric did not match the grim reality of life under bombardment.

On her very first day in Ukraine, local officials showed Loomer horrifying evidence. She viewed graphic photos of murdered priests in Bucha alongside pictures of mass graves filled with civilian victims.

Officials also showed her shocking images of captured Ukrainian soldiers with swastikas carved directly into their foreheads. The visual proof struck a deep personal chord.

“I feel like an asshole because I have downplayed the struggle of Ukrainians over the last five years,” Loomer posted after experiencing an active air raid siren.

“I often said I didn’t care. Looking back on it, that wasn’t very nice of me to say.”

Hearing sirens echoing over a civilian city forced her to rethink everything she had previously broadcast to millions of followers back home.

Article continues below.

Display content from x.com Click to display external content from x,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

Warning for America

Loomer now believes millions of Americans are being duped. She argues that Russian propaganda campaigns have successfully blinded everyday voters to the true human cost of the conflict.

She also issued a grim warning.

“We don’t have Trump forever, and the axis of evil is moving fast,” Loomer wrote online.