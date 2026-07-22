Ukraine is targeting Russia’s ‘Amazon’, and it makes perfect sense

Two logistics centers were set ablaze during the second major attack in less than a week.

Overnight Ukrainian drone strikes hit two massive distribution warehouses in southern Russia on July 22, setting off enormous fires across the sprawling facilities.

The aerial attacks targeted major logistics centers in Krasnodar and Nevinnomyssk owned by Wildberries, Russia’s dominant online shopping platform.

Social media videos published by eyewitnesses showed massive flames and thick smoke engulfing the complexes.

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Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim acknowledged the overnight strikes on her company’s properties, but Ukrainian military leaders offered no official comment on the specific operation.

Targeting an online giant

According to United24 Media, this marks the second major hit on the e-commerce giant in less than a week. Just days earlier, on July 18, Ukrainian drones slammed into company hubs in Elektrostal, near Moscow, and Kotovsk in the Tambov region.

Major Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, posted about the operational pressure on Telegram, noting “+13” successful strikes against regional targets over a forty-eight-hour window.

Following those earlier hits, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine had struck “large logistics facilities” used to store and supply sanctioned drone parts and navigation gear.

Why it makes sense

Often described as Russia’s answer to Amazon, Wildberries handles far more than basic everyday household goods.

Security analysts point out that the platform has become a key hub where Russian troops and volunteer groups purchase dual-use electronics, drone components, and body armor.

Speaking to the BBC, security expert Serhii Kuzan described the widespread retail network as “a vital component” of Russia’s military supply lines. Forbes Russia recently valued the combined Wildberries-Russ enterprise at approximately $12.6 billion.

Additionally, hitting the logistics centers will put further pressure on the Kremlin, which is trying to keep the Russian population shielded from the fallout of the war.

Disrupting these logistics centers will affect deliveries of everyday goods to Russian households, and if the damage becomes extensive enough, Wildberries might be forced to raise its prices, putting further strain on the Russian population’s already struggling economy.