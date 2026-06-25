Insider reveals Prince George wants ‘to follow in his dad’s footsteps’

William and Kate have worked incredibly hard to keep George out of the harsh media glare.

Watching a child leave home is a major milestone. The transition brings a mix of pride and anxiety as teenagers step out of their childhood bubbles. But for one highly visible family, that typical rite of passage carries the weight of history.

Following a familiar path

Kensington Palace recently announced that Prince George will attend Eton College this fall. The decision ends years of intense public guessing.

Many experts wondered if the royal couple might choose a modern campus. Instead, the Prince and Princess of Wales ultimately selected the historic all-boys institution that profoundly shaped William’s own youth.

According to People, an insider revealed the simple motivation behind the choice. “George has always wanted to follow in his dad’s footsteps,” the source stated.

A haven for a king

The famous school sits just minutes away from the family estate in Windsor. Because of this short distance, the young prince can board on campus while still spending weekends with his parents.

That exact balance proved vital for his father three decades ago. After all, Prince William arrived at the campus during a deeply painful chapter of his youth.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith explained to People how important the school was during that turbulent era. “Eton was a much-needed haven for William,” she noted.

Building quiet confidence

Behind the scenes, William and Kate have worked incredibly hard to keep George out of the harsh media glare. They clearly prefer providing a normal daily routine.

Ailsa Anderson, a former royal press secretary, told People that the parents carefully manage his public presence. “They have been very careful not to pressure any of them to appear on the public stage too often,” Anderson said.

This protective strategy seems to be working nicely. “It’s been a gentle introduction to royal life, which has let Prince George build his confidence,” Anderson added.

Stepping into tomorrow

The family faced immense emotional hurdles recently while Kate underwent preventative cancer treatments. Through it all, George supported his mother.

Speaking about her illness, the Princess of Wales admitted the heavy toll it took. “I know how hard it was for the children and my parents,” she confessed in June, according to People. “You go through it with them.”

Now, the young prince takes a massive step forward. By putting on the iconic black tailcoat this September, he officially begins his formal journey toward the throne.

Sources: People