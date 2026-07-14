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Princess returns home following lung transplant

Kenneth Glad Kenneth Glad
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Mette-Marit of Norway in 2018
Mette-Marit of Norway in 2018, Gints Ivuskans / Shutterstock.com

The crown princess will remain away from official duties during an extended period of rehabilitation and close medical supervision. Her family has welcomed her discharge while acknowledging that recovery is not complete.

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Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit has left Rikshospitalet in Oslo after undergoing a lung transplant, the Norwegian Royal House said.

Her condition is considered good under the circumstances. Over the next six months, specialists will supervise her rehabilitation and monitor her for complications, including infection and rejection of the transplanted lungs.

No official engagements are planned during that period.

Mette-Marit thanked organ donors, saying organ donation had given her the gift of life. She also expressed gratitude to her family and the doctors, surgeons, nurses, physiotherapists and other healthcare workers involved in her treatment.

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Family welcomes discharge

The crown princess sent a separate message of support to others living with pulmonary fibrosis, describing the illness as demanding and praising the strength of those affected by it.

Her diagnosis with the chronic lung condition was made public by the Royal House in 2018.

Crown Prince Haakon described his wife’s return home as a major relief. He praised Oslo University Hospital and said the family was grateful that the initial phase of her treatment had gone well.

The Royal House announced on June 17 that Mette-Marit had received new lungs. Hospital officials said at the time that the procedure had been successful up to that point.

Health declined rapidly

Earlier in June, pulmonary specialist Are Holm said her condition had worsened significantly during the previous six months, making a transplant necessary.

According to NRK, members of the royal family changed their plans as her health deteriorated. Haakon returned early from an official visit to Japan, while their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, interrupted her studies in Australia.

Less than two weeks passed between the announcement that Mette-Marit had joined the transplant waiting list and confirmation that the operation had taken place.

Neither the hospital nor the palace has disclosed the exact date of the transplant. Norwegian confidentiality rules prevent the release of information that could establish a link between an organ donor and recipient.

Sources: Norwegian Royal House; NRK

This article is made and published by Kenneth Glad, who may have used AI in the preparation

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