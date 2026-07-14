Putin on his heels: Russia moves at least 24 air defense systems from its only nuclear submarine shipyard

You know a country lacks air defense systems, when they chose to scale down defenses at a strategic site like that.

Russia has quietly removed major air-defense systems from its strategic northern shipbuilding hub in Severodvinsk.

According to a new analysis by the Barents Observer, at least two dozen S-300 and S-400 missile launchers have vanished from the area.

This is no minor relocation. The shipyards in Severodvinsk build and repair Russia’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet, making them vital to its naval power.

Satellite images show that two key defense sites protecting the facilities now sit empty. The launchers and advanced radars are simply gone.

So where did they go? The systems were likely sent south to protect Moscow or reinforce occupied parts of Ukraine.

A painful choice

Ukraine’s long-range drone campaign has forced the Kremlin to choose. Military expert Kristian Åtland told the Barents Observer that Russia is burning through its missile stockpiles faster than its factories can replace them.

He noted that “Trying to fend off Ukraine’s drone and missile strikes against strategic infrastructure deep inside Russian territory, Russia is burning through its interceptor missile stockpiles faster than the defence industry can replace them.”

Because of this, Russia must prioritize. It is pulling weapons from quieter regions to protect high-value targets closer to the front line.

Evidence of this shift has even appeared on the ground. A local commander from the Severodvinsk air-defense regiment was recently killed in occupied Crimea, proving his unit had been sent far from home.

No safe haven

According to United24 Media, this is not the first time Russia has stripped its borders. An earlier report showed that S-400 batteries were also moved from the Kaliningrad exclave to the front.

Meanwhile, Ukraine keeps expanding its reach. Military adviser Per Erik Solli told the Barents Observer that Russia simply lacks the resources to defend every target.

With Ukrainian drones now hitting targets thousands of miles from the border, Moscow has to accept risk. The Arctic, it seems, is no longer considered safe.