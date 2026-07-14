Greenland stops new scientific projects with U.S. partners

Political tensions lead Greenland institute to halt new U.S. research projects

Scientific research often depends on international partnerships. Researchers share data, expertise, and resources across borders to better understand the natural world. But political tensions can sometimes affect those relationships and change how institutions choose their partners.

Previous support of strong cooperation

Greenland’s Institute of Natural Resources has decided to stop starting new research partnerships with organizations in the United States, according to Videnskab. The institute has also suspended travel to the U.S. for its staff and researchers, including trips for conferences, meetings, research projects, and similar activities.

The decision was confirmed by the institute’s director, Josephine Nymand, in comments to Greenlandic media outlet KNR.

Nymand said the institute will continue working with American researchers it has known and trusted for many years. However, she said it will not enter into new agreements or research projects with U.S. partners it does not already know.

The Greenland Institute of Natural Resources studies Greenland’s wildlife, plants, marine life, and environment. It also advises the Greenland government, municipalities, and other public bodies. The institute includes departments focused on mammals and birds, fish and shellfish, environmental research, natural resources, and climate science.

Nymand previously served as chair of Greenland’s Research Council, where she supported stronger cooperation with the United States. She said the situation has changed in recent months.

Scientists are avoiding partnerships due to politics

According to KNR, one reason for the decision is concern about actions taken by the Trump administration. The institute says some research in the United States has faced restrictions because of language related to diversity. It also points to reports that some American researchers have had scientific data removed.

Political tensions surrounding Greenland have also influenced research cooperation. Since January, concerns have grown after the United States did not immediately rule out the use of military force in discussions about taking control of Greenland.

Those concerns have affected researchers outside Greenland as well. Danish scientist Peter Teglberg Madsen, a professor at Aarhus University, recently declined to join an American research project involving whales in waters near Greenland.

He told Danish media that he did not want to risk becoming part of the political dispute surrounding Greenland.

The institute’s decision does not end all cooperation with American scientists. Existing partnerships will continue. The new policy only affects future projects with organizations and researchers that the institute has not previously worked with.