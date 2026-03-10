Scientists discover strange new aluminum that could replace rare earth metals

Scientists at King’s College London have discovered a new form of aluminum that could replace rare earth metals in certain applications. The metal is far more abundant and could be up to 20,000 times cheaper than materials such as platinum or palladium.

Researchers have identified an unusual new form of aluminum that could one day replace rare earth metals in key industrial and technological applications.

The discovery, made by scientists at King’s College London, highlights the potential of one of the most abundant metals on Earth to serve as a cheaper and more sustainable alternative to materials that are currently difficult and expensive to obtain.

A search for alternatives to rare earth elements

Rare earth metals play a crucial role in modern technology. They are widely used in powerful magnets, LED lighting, smartphone displays and many other electronic components.

They are also essential for emerging technologies such as electric vehicles, wind turbines and advanced defense systems.

Despite their name, rare earth elements are not necessarily scarce in the Earth’s crust. However, they are rarely found in large, easily accessible deposits. Extracting and refining them is complex, expensive and environmentally challenging, which has created supply concerns as global demand continues to rise.

For years, scientists have been searching for more abundant materials that could perform similar chemical roles.

Aluminum emerges as a surprising candidate

The team at King’s College London believes aluminum could offer one such solution.

The researchers discovered a new chemical form of aluminum that behaves differently from what scientists previously expected from the metal. This unusual behavior could allow aluminum to perform chemical transformations that normally require rare or precious metals.

According to the researchers, aluminum has a major advantage over many of the elements currently used in advanced materials and industrial catalysts: it is extremely abundant.

“Chemists have been looking for more common elements on the periodic table, and we chose aluminum because it is very abundant,” explained Dr. Clare Bakewell, one of the researchers involved in the study.

Because of its availability, aluminum can be dramatically cheaper than other metals commonly used in industrial chemistry.

Researchers estimate it can be up to 20,000 times cheaper than precious metals such as platinum or palladium.

Potential for greener and cheaper technologies

The discovery is still in its early stages, but scientists believe the new aluminum chemistry could eventually support cleaner and more sustainable manufacturing processes.

By replacing rare or precious metals with abundant elements, industries could potentially reduce both production costs and environmental impact.

“We are in a very exploratory phase and are only just beginning to discover the potential of these materials that are so abundant on Earth,” Bakewell said.

However, early findings suggest the approach could help enable greener chemical production and open the door to further discoveries in materials science.

Sources: elEconomista