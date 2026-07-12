Pentagon releases new UFO files with videos and military reports

New Pentagon UFO Files Reveal Unexplained Encounters Near Nuclear Site

Reports of unidentified flying objects have fascinated people for decades. While many sightings later turn out to have ordinary explanations, some remain unsolved. In recent years, the U.S. government has released more information about these cases as part of a wider effort to increase transparency.

40 items in new release

The Pentagon has released a new collection of files related to unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UAPs, reports WP. The material was published on the Defense Department’s official UFO website following an executive order previously signed by President Donald Trump.

The new release contains 40 items. These include 14 documents, 19 videos, four audio recordings, and three images. According to CBS News, the files come from several U.S. government agencies, including the Pentagon, NASA, the CIA, the FBI, and the Department of Energy.

The collection includes both older records and more recent reports. About half of the files were created in 2010 or later. Some contain infrared video recorded by military aircraft. The footage shows unidentified objects seen over the western Pacific, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Middle East.

One of the most detailed documents comes from the Department of Energy. It describes an incident in September 2015 near the Pantex nuclear weapons facility outside Amarillo, Texas. Two officers reported seeing an unidentified object enter restricted airspace. They chased it after a lockdown was ordered at the site.

A large misshapen balloon

The officers later said the object made no sound while flying. They also reported that they could not identify any type of engine or propulsion system, even after observing it through binoculars.

Another report describes an encounter over the Atlantic Ocean in 2020. A Navy crew member said the object appeared dark burgundy in color and measured about 3.5 to 4.5 meters tall. The witness believed it looked like a large misshapen balloon. However, the crew could not confirm what it was before flying past it.

A separate report covers a 2019 sighting over the eastern United States. Five people witnessed the object. A military airman said it moved in a way he had never seen during 28 years of service in the Air Force and Navy. After reviewing the data, investigators determined the object appeared rectangular, but they could not identify it.

The Pentagon said this latest release is not the end of the process. Spokesman Sean Parnell said officials are already preparing another group of UAP files for public release.