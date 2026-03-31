New phones to watch in April 2026

After a packed start to the year, smartphone makers are entering April with a new set of devices aimed at sharpening their competitive edge.

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After a packed start to the year, smartphone makers are entering April with a new set of devices aimed at sharpening their competitive edge.

Rather than chasing identical upgrades, brands appear to be splitting focus across battery life, gaming performance, and camera capabilities.

Battery race heats

Battery capacity is quickly becoming a defining battleground, with several upcoming devices pushing beyond what has traditionally been considered standard.

Recent reports, including coverage from Gizmochina, suggest some models may approach or exceed the 9,000mAh mark, a level rarely seen in mainstream smartphones.

Others are expected to stay closer to the 7,000mAh range, still well above industry norms.

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This shift reflects growing user demand for longer usage cycles, particularly as mobile gaming, video streaming, and AI-driven features place heavier strain on devices.

Fast charging remains part of the equation, helping offset the trade-off between size and convenience.

Gaming push expands

Performance is another area where brands are trying to stand out, especially in the upper mid-range segment.

Devices like the upcoming OnePlus Nord 6 are positioned to blur the line between mid-range and flagship performance, combining high refresh rate displays with hardware tuned for responsiveness.

Features aimed at improving touch input and motion tracking highlight how gaming is becoming central to device design.

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This mirrors a broader industry move, where manufacturers are targeting younger users and mobile gamers without pushing prices into premium territory dominated by Samsung and Apple.

Cameras take lead

At the high end, imaging continues to act as a key differentiator.

Oppo’s anticipated Find X9 Ultra is expected to emphasise camera performance, with multiple high-resolution sensors and advanced zoom capabilities.

Partnerships with established camera brands signal an effort to compete more directly with rivals known for photography.

Meanwhile, strong camera specifications are no longer limited to flagship models. Mid-range devices are increasingly adopting high-megapixel sensors, reflecting how photography has become a baseline expectation rather than a premium feature.

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Market outlook

Taken together, April’s launches suggest a market that is no longer evolving in a single direction.

Instead of incremental upgrades across the board, manufacturers are making more deliberate trade-offs, building devices around specific strengths.

For consumers, this could mean clearer choices, but also a more fragmented market where no single phone dominates every category.

Sources: Gizmochina