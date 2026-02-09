Russia finds new ally: Military cooperation deal is already signed

Moscow is looking further afield to secure political and military partners.

One Southeast Asian state has now stepped firmly into Russia’s orbit, formalising cooperation that signals deeper alignment.

The move comes as Russia seeks to counter isolation while authoritarian governments search for powerful backers.

New partnership takes shape

Russia has signed a new military cooperation agreement with Myanmar, strengthening ties with the isolated Southeast Asian nation, according to Bloomberg.

The deal shows Moscow’s efforts to build alliances beyond Europe and offset Western sanctions.

The agreement was concluded during a visit by Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, the most senior foreign official to travel to Myanmar since elections widely rejected by the United Nations and Western governments.

Shoigu held talks in the capital Naypyidaw with junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, marking a rare moment of high-level diplomatic engagement for the military regime.

Four-year military deal

Myanmar officials said the two countries signed a four-year agreement between their defence ministries.

The pact expanded military cooperation, joint exercises and the exchange of experience in military tactics.

Security cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, including coordination on cyber threats, cybercrime and closer interaction between security and intelligence services.

During the visit, Shoigu told Myanmar’s leadership that the country could “fully count on Moscow’s support, including in the international arena.”

War and legitimacy

Shoigu also thanked Myanmar’s rulers for their stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Unlike most Western governments, both Moscow and Beijing recognised Myanmar’s recent elections and expressed support for the junta.

Experts say the relationship serves mutual interests. Myanmar’s military rulers are seeking international legitimacy as the country remains locked in civil conflict and diplomatic isolation.

Russia, meanwhile, is attempting to reduce Western pressure by expanding its influence in Asia and cultivating governments willing to back it on the global stage.

