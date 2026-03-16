Major blow to Putin’s navy as Ukraine cripples two Russian supply ships

Control of supply routes has become one of the most important elements of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

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Both sides have repeatedly targeted logistics infrastructure in an attempt to disrupt the movement of troops, fuel and weapons.

Now, a new reported strike in the Black Sea could create additional problems for Russian military supply lines.

Ships reportedly disabled

According to Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (GUR) cited by L’Independent, Ukrainian special forces carried out an operation that disabled two Russian logistics vessels.

The ships, identified as Slavyanin and Avangard, were reportedly used to transport weapons, ammunition and military equipment.

The information was reported by the Ukrainian intelligence service and cited by Euromaidan.

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Officials said the operation forms part of Ukraine’s strategy to weaken Russian military supply routes while maintaining pressure on Russian positions in the Black Sea and Crimea.

Critical supply route

Both vessels played a role in transport operations across the Kerch Strait, which connects the Sea of Azov with the Black Sea.

The ships were used in a ferry system linking mainland Russia with the occupied Crimean peninsula.

This route has become particularly important as Russia attempts to maintain logistical support for its forces in southern Ukraine.

Key ferry targeted

Among the two vessels, the Slavyanin is considered especially important.

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The ship is one of the few rail ferries capable of transporting train cars across the Kerch Strait.

This allowed Russia to move fuel, ammunition and heavy military equipment by rail between the Russian port of Kavkaz and Crimea.

Before the latest strike, it was reportedly the last operational rail ferry on the Russian side of the route.

Pressure on Russian logistics

The Slavyanin had previously been targeted during attacks in July 2024.

Its reported disabling could now create a significant logistical bottleneck for Russian supply operations.

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If the ferry can no longer operate, Russia may be forced to rely more heavily on the Crimean Bridge, which has also been targeted in earlier attacks.

Sources: Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (GUR), Euromaidan, The Independent