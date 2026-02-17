Anthropic cofounder says AI will make humanities majors ‘more important than ever’

Anthropic president Daniela Amodei says she does not regret majoring in literature, arguing that as AI grows more capable, humanities skills like critical thinking and empathy will become “more important than ever.”

As artificial intelligence reshapes the workplace, some tech leaders argue that technical skills alone won’t define the future.

One AI executive says her own background in literature is proof.

Anthropic president Daniela Amodei said she has no regrets about majoring in literature, arguing that the rise of advanced AI systems will elevate — not sideline — the humanities.

“In a world where AI is very smart and capable of doing so many things, the things that make us human will become much more important,” she said in an interview with ABC News.

Human skills in focus

Amodei pointed to self-understanding, historical awareness and insight into human behaviour as qualities machines cannot easily replicate.

Studying the humanities is “more important than ever,” she said, particularly as large language models increasingly excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“The ability to have critical thinking skills will be more important in the future, rather than less,” she added.

Her comments reflect a broader debate in the tech industry about what kinds of education best prepare people for an AI-driven economy.

A shifting debate

Steven Johnson, editorial director of Google Labs’ NotebookLM, recently told Business Insider that generative AI could spark a “revenge of the humanities.”

At the same time, industry leaders remain divided on the value of traditional computer science degrees.

OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor has described the major as “extremely valuable,” while Google’s head of Android, Sameer Samat, has suggested it may need a “rebrand.”

Daniela Amodei’s brother, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, studied physics at Caltech and Stanford, underscoring the range of academic backgrounds shaping AI development.

Hiring beyond code

Amodei also outlined Anthropic’s hiring priorities, emphasising communication skills and empathy.

She said being “kind and compassionate” and wanting to “help other people” are qualities the company looks for in candidates.

“At the end of the day, people still really like interacting with people,” she said.

As AI tools become more capable, Amodei argues that the distinctly human capacities cultivated by the humanities may gain renewed value.

Sources: ABC News; Business Insider