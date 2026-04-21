Are your router antennas in the wrong position?

A weak Wi-Fi signal can be frustrating, especially when it slows down work or streaming at home. But the solution may not require new equipment.

A weak Wi-Fi signal can be frustrating, especially when it slows down work or streaming at home. But the solution may not require new equipment.

A simple adjustment to your router’s antennas could make a noticeable difference in performance.

No one-size fix

According to BGR, there isn’t a single correct way to position router antennas, as the ideal setup depends on the layout of your home.

In many cases, keeping antennas upright works best, particularly in single-story homes where coverage is needed across one level.

However, different environments can require different setups, making experimentation important.

Try different angles

In homes with multiple floors, adjusting antenna angles can help distribute the signal more effectively.

Tilting one antenna horizontally while keeping another vertical can improve coverage across levels.

Other angles, such as slight tilts, may also enhance performance depending on the space.

Placement matters

Where you place your router plays a major role in signal strength.

Keeping it in a central, open area and away from obstacles like walls or large furniture can help maintain a strong connection.

Raising the router to a higher position can also improve how far the signal travels.

When to upgrade

Adjusting antennas won’t fix every issue, especially if the router itself is outdated.

Older devices may struggle to provide consistent performance, even with ideal positioning.

According to BGR, if your router is several years old and still underperforming, upgrading to a newer model or mesh system may be worth considering.

Sources: BGR