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Mali’s Russia alliance faces legal reckoning

Kenneth Glad Kenneth Glad
Mali soldiers marching
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A case before Africa’s top human rights court is putting Mali’s military strategy under fresh scrutiny. At issue are allegations of large-scale civilian killings during operations carried out with the support of foreign fighters.

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The lawsuit centres on a March 2022 operation in the central town of Moura. United Nations investigators concluded that Malian forces, alongside foreign fighters believed to be from Russia’s Wagner Group, killed at least 500 civilians.

Those findings, cited by The Moscow Times, form a key part of the case now brought before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

Rights organisations argue the incident was not isolated but part of a broader pattern of abuses during counterinsurgency efforts.

They claim Mali failed to protect civilians and did not take meaningful steps to investigate those responsible.

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A precedent in the making

The complaint was filed by TRIAL International, the Pan African Lawyers Union and the International Federation for Human Rights.

According to the Russian independent outlet, the groups are seeking to establish Mali’s responsibility for cooperating with foreign contractors accused of committing “serious human rights violations.”

Cases involving private military actors are rare at the court, which is based in Arusha, Tanzania. Legal observers say the outcome could influence how states are judged when they rely on such forces.

The move reflects wider concerns about the growing use of private military companies in conflict zones and the difficulty of holding them accountable.

Russia partnership examined

Mali’s military leadership turned to Russia in 2021 after breaking ties with former ally France, inviting Wagner fighters to help combat a worsening insurgency.

These forces contributed to the recapture of key areas in 2023. However, their presence has also been linked to allegations of unlawful killings, torture and arbitrary detentions.

One incident highlighted in the legal filing dates to April 2022, when at least 50 civilians were reportedly killed and hundreds detained after a roadside bomb killed a “Russian advisor” working with Malian troops.

Wagner has since been replaced by a Russia-linked force known as the Africa Corps, which continues Moscow’s security involvement in the region.

The case is expected to test whether Mali can be held accountable for the actions of foreign fighters operating alongside its army, a question with implications beyond its borders.

Sources: The Moscow Times, United Nations reports

This article is made and published by Kenneth Glad, who may have used AI in the preparation

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