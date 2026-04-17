Chip race heats up: Samsung prepares to mass-produce Tesla’s next AI processor

Samsung is moving closer to mass-producing Tesla’s next-generation AI chip, marking a key step in their growing partnership.

Samsung is moving closer to mass-producing Tesla’s next-generation AI chip, marking a key step in their growing partnership.

The development highlights increasing competition in the global semiconductor industry.

According to SamMobile, Samsung Foundry is preparing to begin large-scale production of Tesla’s AI5 chip at its new facility in the United States.

Production timeline

The company has completed key preparations at its Taylor, Texas fabrication plant ahead of full operations.

SamMobile reported that a ceremony scheduled for April 24 will mark the arrival of major equipment, signaling the final stage before production begins.

Factory delays

Construction of the Texas plant began in 2022, with initial plans to start operations in 2024.

However, delays linked to securing sufficient orders pushed the timeline back until Samsung secured a major deal with Tesla.

Tesla partnership

Tesla’s AI5 chip, built on a 3nm process, is expected to be the first product manufactured at the facility.

Future plans include production of a more advanced AI6 chip using a 2nm process, reflecting ongoing development in AI and autonomous systems.

Industry competition

Samsung has reportedly improved yields on its 2nm process to around 60 percent, though it still trails rival TSMC.

To remain competitive, the company will need to further improve efficiency and stabilize production at advanced nodes.

Sources: SamMobile