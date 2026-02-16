‘GoodbyeGPT’ campaign claims 700,000 users are abandoning ChatGPT

A decentralised boycott known as QuitGPT claims 700,000 users have pledged to cancel ChatGPT subscriptions, citing political donations, government AI use and broader ethical concerns.

A growing online movement is urging users to abandon one of the world’s most popular AI tools.

What began as scattered criticism has evolved into an organised campaign with political and ethical overtones.

Since early February 2026, a decentralised effort known as QuitGPT has gained traction across platforms including Reddit and Instagram, as well as through dedicated websites. The campaign encourages users to cancel paid subscriptions to ChatGPT and switch to alternatives such as Google’s Gemini or Anthropic’s Claude.

Unlike technical complaints about accuracy or performance, organisers frame the boycott as a protest rooted in politics and corporate responsibility.

Political backlash

One of the main claims circulating within the movement concerns alleged political donations by a senior OpenAI figure to a pro-Trump super PAC. Critics argue that such contributions clash with the values of many users in the technology community.

The campaign also points to reports that AI tools, including systems based on large language models, have been used in recruitment or screening processes by US agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

For some critics, this raises concerns about how artificial intelligence is deployed in sensitive government contexts.

Wider ethical concerns

Beyond specific allegations, the movement reflects a broader unease about who controls increasingly powerful AI systems and how corporate leadership decisions may shape their use.

ChatGPT, launched publicly in 2022, is widely seen as the tool that brought generative AI into the mainstream. Its early release marked what many describe as the beginning of the “Age of Artificial Intelligence,” with AI tools now embedded across workplaces, education and daily life.

Organisers of QuitGPT say the campaign has moved beyond online debate into coordinated action. The group’s website claims that 700,000 users have pledged to cancel their subscriptions, though those figures could not be independently verified.

Whether the boycott materially affects OpenAI’s user base remains unclear. But the emergence of an organised protest signals that debates over AI are shifting from technical capability to questions of governance, accountability and political alignment.

Sources: elEconomista.es; QuitGPT campaign materials