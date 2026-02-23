Google to roll out call recording on Android phone app

A fresh update to Google’s Phone app is poised to alter how Android users manage voice calls. The feature, now appearing in beta testing, is already raising questions about privacy and consent.

Others are reading now

A fresh update to Google’s Phone app is poised to alter how Android users manage voice calls. The feature, now appearing in beta testing, is already raising questions about privacy and consent.

According to The Star, Google is introducing call recording in the beta version of its Phone app for compatible Android devices. The company has not confirmed when the feature will be available to all users.

During a call, users can tap a button to begin recording. The app’s settings also allow selected numbers to be recorded automatically.

Saved recordings are available in the app’s Home tab for playback. Google says the files remain stored locally on the smartphone and are not uploaded to the cloud.

Feature rollout

Users can choose how long recordings are retained, helping prevent storage from filling up.

Also read

The beta version is open to Android users with supported devices. Pixel phones must run at least Android 14, while other brands require Android 9 or newer. The latest Android version is Android 16.

It is still unclear when the recording function will move beyond beta testing and roll out more broadly.

Legal concerns

The Star reports that recording phone calls is subject to strict laws in many countries, particularly when consent is not clearly given.

While some communication platforms announce when a recording begins, Google notes that an audible notification alone does not replace consent.

Without an explicit “Yes, I agree to the recording of the conversation” from the other party, users may find themselves on uncertain legal ground.

Also read

International rules

In Germany, which enforces some of the toughest privacy protections, sharing an unlawfully recorded call can result in a prison sentence of up to three years. Even attempting to distribute such material is punishable.

In the United States and Australia, rules differ by state, and not all participants may need to consent. In Canada, a person can record a call if they are an active participant.

Google does not provide its Phone app on iPhones. Apple has so far taken a more cautious stance, limiting call recording capabilities in several regions, including throughout the European Union.

Sources: The Star