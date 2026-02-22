Google unveils Gemini 3.1 Pro with sharper reasoning and coding power

Google has released Gemini 3.1 Pro, the latest upgrade to its flagship artificial intelligence model, as the race to build more capable AI systems accelerates.

The new version places a strong emphasis on deeper reasoning and advanced problem-solving, rather than just faster responses.

According to Gizchina, Gemini 3.1 Pro is currently rolling out in preview for developers, businesses and early users, with a wider public release expected later.

Focus on complex tasks

Unlike previous updates centered mainly on speed and efficiency, Gemini 3.1 Pro is built to handle multi-step reasoning and layered prompts more effectively.

The model can turn rough ideas into working applications, functional code and complex API integrations. It is also capable of producing advanced outputs such as real-time 3D simulations, live dashboards including orbit visualizations and modern web layouts inspired by creative themes.

Gizchina reports that the AI can generate animated SVG graphics directly from text prompts, keeping files scalable and lightweight compared to traditional video animations.

Benchmark gains

On performance tests, Gemini 3.1 Pro scored 77.1 percent on ARC-AGI-2, a benchmark designed to measure abstract reasoning. The result marks a significant improvement over the previous Gemini 3 Pro version.

The model also performed strongly in GPQA Diamond, SWE Bench Verified and BrowseComp, which evaluate scientific reasoning, coding ability and advanced search performance.

Wider ecosystem rollout

Google is making the model available across several platforms. Developers can access it via AI Studio, Gemini CLI and Android Studio.

Enterprise customers can deploy it through Vertex AI and Gemini Enterprise, while everyday users can try it in the Gemini app and NotebookLM. Higher usage limits are available to Pro and Ultra subscribers.

The release highlights Google’s continued investment in AI as it expands the role of artificial intelligence across its products and services.

