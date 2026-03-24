Hackers can access your bank account through this phone weak spot

Most people never think twice about the tiny chip inside their phone. It just works in the background, connecting calls and messages without much attention.

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Most people never think twice about the tiny chip inside their phone. It just works in the background, connecting calls and messages without much attention.

But that small piece of hardware can become a major weak point if it’s left unprotected.

A hidden risk

A SIM card is essential for connecting a phone to a mobile network, but it can also be exploited. Criminals use a method known as SIM swapping to take control of a victim’s number.

According to BGR, this type of fraud allows attackers to access bank accounts, private messages, and other sensitive data once they gain control of a phone number.

Because the SIM is tied directly to your identity on the network, it can act as a gateway to multiple accounts if compromised.

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A simple safeguard

One way to reduce that risk is by enabling a SIM lock PIN. This adds an extra layer of security, requiring a code before the SIM can be used.

The PIN works similarly to a lock screen code but applies specifically to the SIM card. Without it, anyone attempting to use the SIM would be blocked.

Security experts generally recommend using a unique code rather than reusing the same PIN already set on your device.

How to enable it

The process varies slightly depending on the device, but most smartphones include the option in their settings.

On Android devices, users can usually find it under security settings, where they can activate SIM lock and create a four-digit code.

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iPhone users can enable it through the cellular settings by switching on the SIM PIN option and entering a code when prompted.

However, users should be cautious. Entering the wrong PIN multiple times can lock the SIM, requiring assistance from a carrier to restore access.

Real-world consequences

SIM swapping is not just theoretical. Cases in recent years show how damaging it can be.

BGR reported that one California man, Oren David Sela, used stolen personal information to take over victims’ phone numbers and access their financial accounts.

Authorities said the scheme led to nearly $2 million in stolen funds. He was later sentenced to more than five years in prison in 2025.

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Why it matters

Even without physical access to a phone, attackers can convince carriers to transfer a number to a new SIM if they gather enough personal details.

That makes phone numbers a critical security layer for services like banking and email verification.

Adding a SIM PIN does not eliminate all risks, but it creates another barrier that can slow down or stop unauthorized access.

Sources: BGR