Have you ever wondered what those tiny holes on your AirPods Pro case are for?

They’re easy to overlook, but those small metal details on Apple’s earbuds case are there for a reason.

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They’re easy to overlook, but those small metal details on Apple’s earbuds case are there for a reason.

What seems like a minor design choice is actually tied to a growing problem for wireless users.

The real cost

Misplacing a charging case is more common than many expect, especially with compact devices designed for travel.

Replacing one isn’t cheap. Apple charges $99 for a lost AirPods Pro case, while repairs for damage cost $89. The earbuds themselves retail at $249.

That pricing gap has helped drive demand for simple accessories that reduce the risk of loss in the first place.

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A small solution

This is where the two small openings on the side of the case come in. They form a built-in loop for attaching a lanyard.

Users can connect a strap and secure the case to a bag or carry it on their wrist, adding a physical layer of protection alongside tracking features.

According to BGR, this addition is meant to make the case easier to keep within reach during daily use.

Part of a trend

The move reflects a broader shift in consumer tech. As devices get smaller and more portable, brands are adding ways to prevent them from being misplaced.

Some smartphone cases now include similar loops, and third-party accessory makers have built entire product lines around straps and clips.

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Rival earbuds from companies like Samsung and Sony typically rely on external cases for this functionality rather than integrating it directly into the design.

Where it appears

Apple first added the loop with the second-generation AirPods Pro in 2022. At the time, the company said: “AirPods Pro come with a newly designed charging case that is sweat- and water-resistant, and includes a lanyard loop so it’s always within reach.”

The same feature is included in the AirPods Pro 3 released in 2025, while standard AirPods models do not have it built in.

Lanyards are sold separately through Apple and other retailers, rather than included in the box.

Sources: BGR