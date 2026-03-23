Buried alive by war: Soldier survives over a year underground

A Ukrainian soldier who spent more than a year concealed beneath a frontline position has been formally recognised for his survival.

His story reflects not a single battle, but a prolonged test of endurance under constant threat.

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Serhiy Tyshchenko, a 46-year-old sergeant, received the Hero of Ukraine medal after emerging from an extended period of isolation near Bakhmut, as reported by The Express and The Independent.

When he finally reached safety, the adjustment was immediate and physical. After so long without open air, even short movement left him disoriented and weak.

Endurance underground

Tyshchenko’s time below ground began after a drone sighting made movement too dangerous. What followed was not a defined siege, but a drawn-out stretch of survival where days and nights blurred together.

Over that period, the group he was with gradually diminished following repeated attacks. Reflecting on the losses, he told The Independent: “The breaking point was when the guys died in that assault, and I saw that there is no one to change for the dead guys.

“Five, then four of us remained. I realised that we will sit here for a long time after that first assault”.

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Rather than a single continuous battle, the experience became a cycle of waiting, rationing and brief, high-risk movements outside.

Survival conditions

Supplies arrived in small quantities via drones, forcing strict rationing. At times, water intake was minimal, and any trip outside carried life-threatening risk.

The confined space and conditions added further strain. “We climbed over them and had to throw soil on them to get rid of the stink. But that stink never goes,” he said.

Communication with family through Starlink offered intermittent relief, which he said “gave him strength” during the prolonged isolation.

Return to safety

His eventual exit came only after a delayed withdrawal order and a failed first attempt due to renewed attacks.

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Weeks later, he covered several kilometres on foot to reach safety, ending a period underground that had stretched across more than a year and cost him time with his five children.

Looking ahead, Tyshchenko plans to open a veterinary clinic once the war is over.

Sources: The Express, The Independent



