USA: Innocent woman jailed for months after police used AI to identify fraud suspect

Police relied on facial recognition software to identify a fraud suspect — but the AI got it wrong, and an innocent woman spent nearly four months in jail before evidence proved she was 1,200 miles away.

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A woman in the United States spent nearly four months in jail after being wrongly identified as a suspect through facial recognition technology, raising renewed concerns about the use of artificial intelligence in policing.

Angela Lipps, a 50-year-old from Tennessee, was arrested in connection with a bank fraud case in Fargo, North Dakota, despite never having been there. According to The Guardian, facial recognition software was a key factor in linking her to the crime.

The case adds to a growing list of incidents where AI-assisted identification has led to wrongful arrests.

Arrest based on facial recognition

Lipps was taken into custody in July after federal marshals arrived at her home in Tennessee.

She said officers detained her at gunpoint while she was caring for her children and treated her as a fugitive. She was later transferred to North Dakota to face charges.

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Investigators had been reviewing surveillance footage from earlier in 2025, which they believed showed Lipps withdrawing money using a fake military ID, according to WDAY News.

A detective reportedly identified her based on facial features, build, and hairstyle.

No prior contact or verification

Lipps said she had no prior contact with investigators before her arrest.

Her attorney, Jay Greenwood, questioned the reliance on facial recognition alone. “If all you have is facial recognition, I think I’d want to investigate it further,” he said.

The case suggests limited verification was carried out before authorities moved forward with the arrest.

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Evidence contradicted the identification

The case shifted after the defense obtained bank records showing Lipps was in Tennessee at the time of the alleged fraud.

The records placed her more than 1,200 miles away from Fargo, directly contradicting the identification made by investigators.

She was released on Christmas Eve after spending months in custody.

Consequences after release

According to InForum, Lipps lost her home, car, and dog while she was detained.

She also received no compensation for her return after being released. Local organizations and legal support helped her get back to Tennessee.

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No apology has been issued by the police department involved.

Sources: The Guardian, WDAY News, InForum