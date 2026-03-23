Russia ‘plotted fake assassination’ to keep Orbán in power

Russia and Hungary share a complicated history marked by influence and control.

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From Soviet-era intervention to today’s political ties, Moscow has never fully taken its eyes off Budapest.

Now, that relationship is back in focus.

Secret proposal

Russian intelligence officers allegedly proposed staging an assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, according to a report analyzed by The Washington Post and cited by Hotnews.

The plan was outlined in an internal document from Russia’s foreign intelligence service, the SVR, reportedly authenticated by a European intelligence agency.

The proposal was described as a way to dramatically shift the tone of Hungary’s upcoming parliamentary election on April 12.

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‘Gamechanger’ plan

According to the document, the strategy was referred to as “the Gamechanger.”

Officials suggested such an incident would move the campaign away from economic issues and toward security concerns.

“Such an incident will change the perception of the campaign from the rational realm of socio-economic issues to an emotional one, where the key themes will become state security and stability, and the defense of the political system,” the report stated.

Tight race

The alleged proposal comes as Orbán faces one of the toughest elections of his political career.

According to Reuters, his Fidesz party is trailing in polls behind opposition leader Péter Magyar and his Tisza party.

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The SVR document also noted widespread dissatisfaction among Hungarian voters.

“The majority (52.3%) are dissatisfied with the state of affairs in the country,” it said.

International stakes

Western officials believe Moscow has a strong interest in keeping Orbán in power.

The Hungarian leader has often clashed with EU policies and maintained closer ties with Russia than most European leaders.

At the same time, the United States has also shown support for Orbán, with senior officials visiting Budapest in recent months.

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Denials and silence

The Kremlin has rejected the report, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling it disinformation.

Russia’s SVR declined to comment.

Orbán’s office has not responded to requests for comment on the allegations.

Sources: The Washington Post, Reuters. Hotnews.