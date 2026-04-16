Home tech hack: How to get wired internet without installing Ethernet cables

Getting a stable internet connection at home can be frustrating when Wi-Fi signals struggle to reach every room.

Getting a stable internet connection at home can be frustrating when Wi-Fi signals struggle to reach every room.

While wireless networks are convenient, they often fall short when it comes to reliability and speed.

For activities like streaming, gaming or video calls, many users prefer wired connections, but installing Ethernet cables throughout a home is not always practical.

Alternative solutions

Technologies such as MoCA and Powerline offer a way to create wired connections without installing new cables.

According to BGR, these systems use existing wiring in your home, allowing users to extend internet access to different rooms without visible modifications.

How MoCA works

MoCA technology uses coaxial cables, which are commonly already installed in homes for television connections.

By connecting adapters between a router and coaxial outlets, users can create a high-speed wired network across multiple rooms with minimal setup.

Powerline option

Powerline adapters offer another approach by using a home’s electrical wiring to transmit internet signals.

BGR reported that this method can provide stable performance, though speeds may vary depending on the condition of the wiring.

Performance factors

Both MoCA and Powerline setups can deliver speeds close to traditional wired connections, sometimes reaching up to 1,000 Mbps.

However, factors such as older wiring, interference and distance between outlets can affect performance, meaning results may vary from one home to another.

Sources: BGR