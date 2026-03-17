Iran points to tech giants as potential targets in rising tensions

Technology and geopolitics are increasingly merging in the Middle East. New signals suggest that global companies could be drawn directly into the conflict.

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Technology and geopolitics are increasingly merging in the Middle East. New signals suggest that global companies could be drawn directly into the conflict.

This raises concerns about whether civilian infrastructure is now being considered legitimate targets.

Strategic signal

According to WP Tech, Iranian authorities have warned that international technology companies could be targeted.

The message is linked to accusations that their systems are being used in military operations.

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The reporting, which cites Al Jazeera, indicates that the warning was issued on March 11 and directed at major U.S. companies.

Tasnim, an Iranian news agency with ties to the Revolutionary Guard, has, according to WP Tech, published information that forms part of this assessment.

Named actors

The companies mentioned include some of the industry’s biggest names, such as Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA, IBM, Oracle and Palantir.

According to Tasnim’s information, as cited by WP Tech, their facilities have been described as “legitimate targets”.

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The justification is based on claims of cooperation with U.S. and Israeli forces, although no independent evidence has been presented.

Digital battlefield

The case reflects a broader development in which technological infrastructure is playing a more central role in conflicts.

Data centers and cloud solutions are not only commercial tools but can also carry strategic importance.

According to WP Tech, this very overlap is a key reason why these companies are now being mentioned in security contexts.

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Example from March

Earlier in the month, technical issues reportedly affected AWS following a suspected attack in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, according to WP Tech.

The incident has not been officially confirmed but is highlighted as an example of how digital systems can be impacted.

However, no new attacks on the named companies have been reported.

Ongoing uncertainty

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None of the companies have publicly commented on the matter.

WP Tech assesses that the statements may be interpreted as a signal that even indirect connections to the conflict could have consequences.

The development points to a future in which the technology sector is increasingly involved in international tensions.

Sources: WP Tech, Al Jazeera, Tasnim