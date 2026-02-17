Netherlands says it could ‘unlock’ an F-35 like an iPhone

The F-35 Lightning II, a fifth-generation fighter jet, is one of the most advanced examples in the world.

Military aircraft are more than just planes. They are flying computers with complex software that controls weapons, sensors, and defense systems. The F-35 relies heavily on American technology to operate fully.

The Netherlands’ Secretary of State for Defense, Gijs Tuinman, recently said the country could theoretically “crack” the software of its F-35s, according to Ziare. He compared it to “jailbreaking” an iPhone. Jailbreaking is when a user removes restrictions from a device to access functions that are normally blocked. On a fighter jet, the process would be far more complex and risky.

Tuiman suggested this could be done without the manufacturer’s permission in a crisis. He did not provide details and later admitted he probably should not have raised the topic. Speculation also arose about a “remote kill switch” that could disable the plane. Experts say no such switch exists. The Dutch F-35s remain technologically dependent on the United States.

The aircraft’s software is key to its combat abilities. Updates, integration of new weapons, and corrections to vulnerabilities all come from the US. The Mission Data File, which keeps the plane stealthy and combat-ready, is created and managed by American Air Force units. Without access to these systems, operators cannot independently add new features or weapons.

A tier-two partner

The Netherlands is a tier-two partner in the F-35 program. It has limited access to sensitive components. Only tier-one partners, like the United Kingdom, have extended access. BAE Systems in the UK contributes a significant portion of the aircraft’s structure and electronics. Israel operates its own version, the F-35I Adir, with some local modifications. Japan also has limited expanded access, but under US control.

Maintenance and logistics are also managed by the United States through electronic systems called ALIS and ODIN. Even in European assembly plants, such as Leonardo’s facility in Italy, strategic control over software and lifecycle remains American.

Tuiman’s comments sparked debate about European strategic autonomy. Even if the code could be modified, the Netherlands would still rely on the US for updates, weapons, and critical parts. The discussion is more political than technical. Full control over the F-35 ultimately remains with Washington.