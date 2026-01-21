Rockstar answers terminal fan’s wish to play GTA 6 early

A terminally ill fan had one final wish: to play GTA 6 early.

Rockstar Games has reportedly stepped in to help a terminally ill fan experience Grand Theft Auto 6 ahead of its planned release.

The gesture followed a public appeal from a family member that quickly spread online and drew attention from senior figures in the games industry.

Details of the encounter remain limited, but the family has indicated that the studio made direct contact with them.

A public plea

The story began last month when Anthony Armstrong, a developer at Ubisoft Toronto, posted on LinkedIn asking for help on behalf of a relative.

“A member of my family who has been battling cancer for years just recently got the worst possible news, he was given 6-12 months to live,” Armstrong wrote. “The reason I’m reaching out is that they are a huge GTA fan and, with this latest updates [sic], he may not be around long enough to actually get to see GTA6 launch, best case scenario he will be leaving us the same month it does.”

Armstrong explained that his relative lived close to Rockstar’s Oakville studio and asked whether an early play session could be arranged so they could experience the game before their death.

Attention from above

According to Insider Gaming, the post gained significant traction and eventually reached Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick.

Armstrong later updated the post to say that Zelnick had seen the message, fuelling hopes that Rockstar might respond.

In a final update, Armstrong confirmed that the studio had made contact and that the news was positive, though he did not provide specifics.

“That’s all I can really say,” he wrote. “But thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Launch still set

Rockstar and Take-Two have not commented publicly on the case.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to launch on November 19 after multiple delays.

When announcing the latest date, Take-Two said it was “confident” the game would arrive then as a more polished experience.

Separately, Rockstar North briefly closed earlier today after emergency services responded to a boiler room incident.

The company later said the office had reopened and operations had returned to normal.

Sources: IGN nordic, Insider Gaming