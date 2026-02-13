Russia blocks WhatsApp

Russians react angrily to WhatsApp shutdown.

On February 11, Russian media reported that WhatsApp’s domain had been removed from the Russian National Domain Name System, which operates under the country’s so-called sovereign internet law.

The step effectively blocks access to the messaging app across Russia. Instagram, Facebook and YouTube have previously faced similar restrictions.

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s media and communications watchdog, had begun limiting WhatsApp and Telegram last August, accusing them of refusing to provide information to law enforcement in fraud and terrorism investigations.

Peskov’s comments

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the app could resume operations if its owner complies with Russian laws and enters talks with authorities.

“If the company complies with the law and is ready to negotiate with the Russian side, it will be possible to reach an agreement on the further operation of the messenger,” Peskov told state news agency TASS.

He did not provide details on what specific conditions would need to be met.

Public backlash

Although state-run outlets do not allow comments on their own channels, reactions have been visible on Telegram, which remains operational.

Users on the Fontanka news site criticized the decision. “They can block WhatsApp, YouTube, slow down Telegram, but we cannot slow down the rising prices of products, gasoline or utility bills…” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “The more absurd and stricter these restrictions are, the greater the demand for VPNs.”

On the Eto Rostov Telegram channel, some users reacted with sarcasm. “Russia is a land of freedom and happiness. Sure, sure,” one wrote.

Others expressed frustration at the growing number of online restrictions.

Shift to domestic apps

Some users noted that Russian platforms such as VKontakte and the state-backed Max service remain available.

WhatsApp had been the most popular messaging app in Russia, even ahead of Telegram.

It is unclear whether the company plans to engage in talks with Russian authorities or challenge the block.

Sources: TASS, Fontanka, Eto Rostov, Telegram, Kyiv Post