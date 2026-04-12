Constipated man with dementia used by health workers to scam for benefits, DOJ

A major healthcare fraud case in California is raising concerns about how vulnerable patients are treated. Authorities say some were unknowingly placed into end-of-life care programs.

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Prosecutors allege the scheme generated tens of millions in improper Medicare payments.

According to Law & Crime, federal officials have charged Gladwin Gill, 66, and Amelou Gill, 70, over their roles in operating a hospice company accused of falsely classifying patients as terminally ill.

The business, 626 Hospice Inc., allegedly enrolled individuals who were not dying in order to bill Medicare for hospice services.

Widespread allegations

Investigators claim the operation extended beyond a single provider, involving multiple hospice companies in the Los Angeles area.

The Department of Justice alleges the broader scheme brought in more than $50 million through fraudulent claims.

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“Some of the patients were unaware they were enrolled in hospice,” a federal complaint states.

Patient cases

One example cited in court documents involves a 95-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease, identified as V.J. Despite prior health issues, including cancer and an aneurysm, he was not considered terminal by his doctor.

Medical records showed he was treated for abdominal pain linked to a fecal mass, but recovered without complications.

“[V.J.’s doctor] had never diagnosed V.J. with six months or less to live, nor had she referred him to hospice or palliative care,” the complaint says.

Enrolled without consent

Authorities allege the man had been placed into hospice care repeatedly over a period of years without his knowledge or proper medical justification.

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Family members reportedly said they were unaware of how services began and questioned the care provided.

“She described them as ‘okay’ but stated she got irritated when they did not show up when they were supposed to,” the complaint notes.

Pattern of conduct

Other patients described similar experiences. One woman said she received routine health checks but was never informed she had a terminal condition.

Another patient reportedly laughed when recalling he had once been told he had only months to live, noting he was still alive long after.

Prosecutors say some individuals were even paid to participate, while others had no idea they had been listed as hospice patients.

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Federal response

The case forms part of a wider crackdown known as “Operation Never Say Die,” targeting hospice fraud.

“They schemed to defraud the nation’s health care system out of more than $50 million — including by running sham hospice care facilities that bilked Medicare by using people without terminal illnesses as beneficiaries,” the DOJ said.

“We are enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for criminals who defraud American taxpayers,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 23.

Sources: Law & Crime, U.S. Department of Justice