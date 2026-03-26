Valve billionaire puts $106 million superyacht up for sale

A striking superyacht owned by a well-known tech billionaire has become one of the biggest talking points at a major US event.

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A striking superyacht owned by a well-known tech billionaire has become one of the biggest talking points at a major US event.

Its sheer size and price have quickly drawn attention from industry insiders and potential buyers.

Yacht on sale

Valve co-founder Gabe Newell has listed his 256-foot superyacht, Rocinante, with an asking price of $106 million.

The vessel is being showcased at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, one of the largest yacht events in the United States, according to SupercarBlondie

Its scale makes it one of the most prominent yachts on display.

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Built for range

Constructed by German shipbuilder Lürssen, the yacht is designed for long-distance travel and extended stays at sea.

Rocinante can accommodate up to 12 guests across 10 staterooms, with a layout that emphasises privacy and comfort.

Onboard features include a spa, gym and helipad, supporting self-sufficient journeys without frequent stops on land.

Owner focus

Newell, best known for leading gaming company Valve, has previously owned vessels geared toward endurance and exploration.

According to SupercarBlondie.com, Rocinante reflects that preference, focusing on capability and range rather than purely decorative design.

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This aligns with a wider trend among ultra-wealthy buyers seeking more practical, long-range yachts.

Strategic timing

The listing coincides with the Palm Beach International Boat Show, a key marketplace for high-value yacht sales.

The event attracts serious buyers and brokers, many of whom attend with the intention of making deals.

Its Florida location also places it near one of the largest concentrations of wealth in the US.

What comes next

Despite selling the yacht, Newell is unlikely to step away from the sector.

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The billionaire has recently acquired a shipyard, suggesting continued involvement in future maritime projects.

No further details have been announced.

Sources: SupercarBlondie.com