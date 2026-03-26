FBI warns popular routers are being used in cyberattacks

A new cybersecurity warning is raising concerns about devices many people use every day.

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A new cybersecurity warning is raising concerns about devices many people use every day.

Equipment sitting quietly in homes could be playing a role in global cybercrime. Authorities say some widely used routers have been targeted in a major operation.

Devices targeted

The FBI has identified 18 router models that were frequently exploited in a large-scale malware campaign, according to a March 12, 2026 notice cited by BGR.

The affected devices include models from D-Link, Netgear, TP-Link and Zyxel, along with two security cameras.

The agency said these were among the most commonly compromised devices in a wider operation involving around 1,200 models.

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How it worked

Attackers exploited known security weaknesses in the devices to install malware known as AVrecon.

These flaws allowed hackers to gain access remotely and take control without users noticing.

Some of the vulnerabilities had already been identified, highlighting the risks of unpatched devices.

Criminal network

Once infected, the routers were added to a network and sold as residential proxies.

This allowed cybercriminals to disguise their identity and location while carrying out illegal activity online.

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The FBI said access to roughly 369,000 devices has been sold since 2020.

Global reach

The campaign affected devices in the United States and more than 160 countries.

Thousands of homes and businesses are believed to have been impacted over several years.

The proxy service linked to the operation has since been shut down through a joint effort involving the FBI, Europol and multiple European countries.

Staying protected

Officials said some of the exploited flaws may already have available fixes.

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Keeping router software up to date remains one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of compromise.

Regular updates and basic security measures can help prevent devices from being hijacked.

Sources: BGR, FBI