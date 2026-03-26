70-year-old Russian deputy signs up to fight on front line in Ukraine

Reports of heavy Russian losses on the battlefield continue to mount,

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Ukrainian sources claiming around 1,200 troops were lost in a single day.

At the same time, Moscow has turned to foreign fighters, including recruits from North Korea and parts of Africa, to sustain its war effort.

Unusual recruit

A 70-year-old regional deputy from Russia has signed a contract to fight in Ukraine, according to TASS cited by 20Minutos.

Valery Filipov, a lawmaker from the Chelyabinsk region, agreed to serve for six months on the front line.

He is expected to return to his political duties after completing his deployment.

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Dual role

Despite joining the military, Filipov will retain his parliamentary mandate.

A spokesperson for the regional legislature confirmed he will remain in office while serving.

Such arrangements highlight the flexibility granted to officials participating in the war effort.

Wealth and profile

Filipov is also a businessman and was listed by Forbes in 2023 and 2024.

His reported fortune exceeds 300 million rubles, equivalent to nearly $4 million.

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His decision to enlist sets him apart from many figures in Russia’s political and business elite.

Wider mobilization

According to official figures, around 420,000 people signed contracts with the Russian army in 2025.

The Kremlin has increasingly turned to contract recruitment rather than full mobilization.

The participation of older and high-profile individuals reflects the ongoing demands of the conflict.

Sources: TASS, AP, 20Minotos.