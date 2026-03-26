US Army raises enlistment age to 42 as draft fears surge

A key change to US military recruitment rules is drawing attention amid rising global tensions.

The move comes as speculation grows online about the possibility of conscription.

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The US Army has increased its maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42, according to an update reported by UNILAD. The change, set to take effect next month, applies across the Regular Army, Army Reserve and National Guard.

The adjustment marks the first time in years that the upper age limit has been raised, aligning the Army with other branches such as the Air Force and Space Force.

Rule changes expand

The updated regulation allows applicants aged between 17 and 42 to enlist, with parental consent required for those under 18.

The document states: “Applicant is eligible for enlistment is applicant is at least 17 years of age and up to and including age 42 (exceptions not authorized).”

This is not the first time the Army has extended eligibility. The limit was previously raised to 42 in 2006 during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, before being reduced back to 35 in 2016.

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Wider adjustments

Alongside age changes, the Army has eased some enlistment restrictions related to minor drug-related offences.

According to the report, applicants with past convictions linked to marijuana possession or related items no longer require a waiver process that previously included additional screening.

Other military branches have also adjusted their requirements, with the Navy setting its cap at 41, while the Marine Corps maintains a lower threshold.

Draft fears rise

The policy shift comes as tensions with Iran continue, fuelling widespread speculation online about a potential military draft.

However, fact-checkers cited by AFP say there is no evidence that conscription is being considered, despite viral claims circulating on social media.

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US President Donald Trump has suggested efforts to resolve the conflict are ongoing.

He said: “They gave us a present, and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money. And I’m not going to tell you what that present is, but it was a very significant prize.

“It was a very nice thing they did. But what it showed me is that we’re dealing with the right people.”

Diplomatic efforts remain uncertain, with Iran reportedly rejecting elements of a proposed US plan to end the conflict.

Sources: UNILAD, AFP, CBS News