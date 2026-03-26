White House turns down Musk plan to pay TSA workers

Airport checkpoints remain open, but many of the officers staffing them are working without full pay.

Others are reading now

Airport checkpoints remain open, but many of the officers staffing them are working without full pay.

As the shutdown stretches on, an unusual offer from a billionaire briefly drew attention in Washington.

Workers under strain

TSA employees, who screen millions of travelers each day across U.S. airports, are nearing a second missed paycheck, according to CBS News.

Most workers received only partial pay earlier in the shutdown, and the financial pressure is now intensifying for staff tasked with maintaining airport security.

Previous shutdowns have similarly disrupted pay for federal workers, though outside financial offers like this are rare.

Also read

An unusual proposal

As the standoff continued, Elon Musk said on X: “I would like to offer to pay the salaries of TSA personnel during this funding impasse that is negatively affecting the lives of so many Americans at airports throughout the country.”

CBS News reported that officials examined the proposal, which was estimated to cost about $250 million.

President Donald Trump responded positively to the idea, saying, “I’d love it. I think it’s great. Let him do that.”

Why it didn’t proceed

Despite that reaction, the plan was not pursued. According to CBS News, officials weighed the option but backed away, in part due to Musk’s business ties to federal contracts, which could create conflicts.

Legal constraints also played a role. Federal ethics rules prevent private individuals from directly paying government employees, making alternative arrangements difficult to implement.

Also read

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told CBS News, “We greatly appreciate Elon’s generous offer,” but said it would pose “great legal challenges due to his involvement with federal government contracts.”

Stalemate continues

The administration has framed the shutdown as a political deadlock. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “It’s the Democrats who have led to this stalemate over the past six weeks,” adding, “The president and the Republicans’ position has been very clear — fund the Department of Homeland Security.”

Officials have also suggested a resolution could come soon, potentially limiting the need for unconventional solutions.

For now, TSA workers remain caught in the middle, continuing their duties as negotiations in Washington drag on.

Sources: CBS News