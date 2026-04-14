Why Apple removed the glowing MacBook logo

For years, a glowing Apple logo made MacBooks instantly recognizable across lecture halls and coffee shops.

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For years, a glowing Apple logo made MacBooks instantly recognizable across lecture halls and coffee shops. It wasn’t just decoration, it became part of the laptop’s identity.

That familiar glow is now gone. Its disappearance says as much about changing technology as it does about Apple’s evolving design philosophy.

Design trade-offs

Modern laptops are built around thinness and efficiency, often leaving little room for legacy features.

Industry reporting, including from BGR, indicates that newer display technologies like OLED remove the need for a constant backlight. That shift quietly eliminates the original mechanism that powered the illuminated logo.

At the same time, Apple has leaned further into minimalist design, favoring subtle branding over highly visible elements.

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How it worked

The glowing effect was never powered by a separate light. Instead, it relied on illumination spilling through the lid from the screen itself.

When the display turned on, light filtered through the logo cutout, creating the signature glow without adding extra hardware.

Apple later refined the look by rotating the logo outward, making it readable to others and turning each open laptop into a subtle form of advertising.

A broader shift

By the time the ultra-thin MacBook arrived in 2015, the change was already underway. The glowing logo gave way to a reflective finish that matched Apple’s other devices.

That move brought MacBooks in line with iPhones and iPads, which had always used non-illuminated branding.

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More broadly, it marked a shift toward understated design, where premium feel replaced visual attention-grabbing.

Looking ahead

Even as Apple has revisited past decisions, bringing back ports and MagSafe charging, the glowing logo has remained absent.

With thinner hardware and evolving display tech shaping future models, bringing it back would likely require a completely new approach.

For now, the illuminated logo stands as a reminder of an earlier era in Apple’s design history.

Sources: BGR