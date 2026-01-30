Zelda Fans Still Waiting on Two Missing Switch Games

Zelda fans are still waiting for two missing Switch games.

Nintendo’s latest console has kept momentum strong by leaning on nostalgia as much as new releases.

Yet even with expanded virtual console access, some absences remain hard for fans to ignore.

Two celebrated Zelda adventures continue to fuel speculation and frustration.

Growing impatience

Demand for classic entries from The Legend of Zelda has intensified as the Switch 2 expands Nintendo’s ecosystem.

While more legacy titles are now playable through Nintendo Online, many fans say the service does not fully answer long-standing gaps.

That feeling was distilled in a Reddit post by user Most-Coat4726, which gained traction for expressing hope that The Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess might still arrive on Switch hardware.

The post echoed a mood shared widely across fan forums.

In replies, several users said the promise of either remaster would be enough to convince them to “buy a Switch 2” outright.

Others were more skeptical, but acknowledged the commercial appeal such releases would carry.

Access still limited

Nintendo does offer a way to play The Wind Waker today, but only through Nintendo Switch Online’s GameCube library.

According to Nintendo’s service details, this option requires a Switch 2 and an NSO+ subscription, and it runs the original GameCube version rather than the enhanced Wii U remaster.

For many players, that distinction matters.

Fans often point to quality-of-life upgrades and visual improvements introduced in the HD editions as essential, rather than optional extras.

The appeal, as discussed across Reddit threads, is also about convenience.

Having definitive versions of Zelda titles accessible on one modern, portable system remains a long-held wish.

Missing in action

Nearly ten years after the original Switch launched, the continued absence of Wind Waker HD and Twilight Princess stands out.

Some fans see it as an odd omission, given Nintendo’s broader strategy of reviving older hits.

Even basic virtual ports would ease concerns, players argue. Reddit user Sneeko summed up that sentiment, saying fans want “not only the graphical upgrades, but the QOL improvements as well”.

For now, Nintendo has made no public commitment on either title. Until that changes, these two games remain among the franchise’s most talked-about missing pieces.

