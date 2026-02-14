Airlines cut routes as Canadians lose interest in U.S. trips

Travel often reflects how people feel about a place.

When a country becomes less welcoming or more unpredictable, visitors start thinking twice before crossing the border. That seems to be happening between Canada and the United States, and the numbers show a clear shift in behavior.

Number of visitors has fallen

In the year before Donald Trump returned to office, 20.4 million Canadians visited the United States. They spent $20.5 billion. In 2025, those visits fell by almost a quarter. January marked the twelfth month in a row of major declines, according to WP. Road and air traffic data confirm the drop.

The Boston Globe notes that Trump opened his second term with sharp comments about Canada. He even suggested making it the “51st state” and announced new tariffs. The tone had immediate consequences. Many Canadians canceled trips. According to Forbes, the American tourism industry lost $4.5 billion in a single year.

Canadian airlines have adjusted their plans. Some travelers simply do not want to fly south. Air Transat suspended all flights to the United States until June. WestJet removed 16 routes from its summer schedule. A spokesperson said the company reshaped its network to match the destinations Canadians prefer right now.

Canadians plan to visit less

Surveys show the same trend. Data from Blue Cross indicates that 76 percent of Canadians plan to visit the United States less often in 2026. Since April, monthly numbers for both land and air travel have been down more than 10 percent compared with last year.

Last February, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau encouraged people to choose holidays within Canada. Forbes reported that his message quickly influenced travel habits.

This shift is not limited to Canada. USA Today writes that global tourism grew by about 7 percent last year. Even so, 6 percent fewer international travelers picked the United States as a destination. Data from Cirium shows that European travelers booked 14 percent fewer flights to the country between October and February. Canadians booked 17 percent fewer.

The pattern points to a broader change in how outsiders view the United States. Many travelers are stepping back. Their choices are reshaping tourism on both sides of the border.