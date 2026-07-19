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Why an ordinary deck of playing cards could slow airport security checks

Kenneth Glad Kenneth Glad
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Airport deck of cards
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Some cabin-bag items are harder to read on an X-ray than they appear. A tightly packed deck can occasionally lead to a closer look.

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Playing cards are allowed in hand luggage, but a dense pack can sometimes prompt an additional airport security check.

The issue is not the game itself. When dozens of cards are pressed together, an X-ray image may not show clearly whether anything has been placed inside or alongside the stack.

Travel and Leisure reported that the US Transportation Security Administration had highlighted the difficulty of screening decks, binders and protected collectible cards.

Ian Cava of the TSA said: “When items are stacked tightly together, like decks, binders, or graded slabs, the X-ray image can make it difficult for officers to confirm there are no prohibited items concealed in or around them.”

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A bag being pulled aside does not mean the cards are banned or considered dangerous. It usually means an officer needs a clearer view before allowing the luggage through.

Traditional decks, trading cards and thicker card games may all create a similar image. Collectible cards stored in protective holders can also form a compact block when several are packed together.

Airport procedures can vary

According to The Mirror, passengers using British airports may face the same kind of inspection, particularly in security lanes equipped with older X-ray machines.

Many airports are introducing three-dimensional scanners that allow staff to examine luggage from several angles. However, equipment can differ between terminals and even between lanes at the same airport.

Tray instructions also vary. Some passengers may be asked to leave most belongings inside their bags, while others will still need to remove certain items before screening.

The Mirror suggested placing a deck separately in a tray to make it easier for officers to identify. The outlet also advised against using metal tins, which may make the contents harder to assess.

That advice is not a universal TSA rule, and separating the cards does not guarantee that an inspection will be avoided. Passengers should follow the signs at the checkpoint and the directions given by local security staff.

For travellers carrying rare or valuable cards, keeping them in hand luggage may still be preferable to placing them in a checked suitcase. Presenting the pack clearly at security can reduce confusion while keeping fragile items nearby.

Sources: The Mirror, Travel and Leisure

    This article is made and published by Kenneth Glad, who may have used AI in the preparation

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