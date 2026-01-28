Majority of UK sports fans see piracy as socially acceptable

A new report reveals that millions of people in the UK are using illicit devices to stream sports, sparking serious concerns.

The Sport Industry Report 2026 estimates that around four million Brits watched sport through illegal means in 2023, with modified streaming devices, like cracked Amazon Fire Sticks, playing a central role.

Social norms shifting around piracy

A striking finding from the report is how many people view illegal streaming as acceptable. Over half (58%) of sports fans believe it’s now socially acceptable to use pirated streaming services.

According to LAD Bible, Among professionals in the industry, that figure climbs to 66%, pointing to a cultural shift in how streaming laws are perceived.

Police stepping up enforcement

Law enforcement has begun to take action, focusing on those selling illegal streaming devices and warning users they could face serious consequences, including jail time.

Cracked Fire Sticks and similar tools are being targeted in an effort to stem the tide of unlawful streaming.

Amazon cracks down on dodgy apps

Amazon is also working to shut down the unofficial apps often loaded onto these devices.

Despite their efforts, the report suggests most users don’t see their actions as particularly wrong, raising questions about how effective deterrents can be when public perception is so relaxed.

Affordability tops fan concerns

The number one concern for UK sports fans is affordability. With rising ticket prices and broadcast costs, many feel priced out of the game.

This financial pressure is pushing some towards cheaper, albeit illegal, alternatives.

Live sport becoming a luxury

Two-thirds of fans now believe that watching live sport will become a luxury in the next five years.

Whether it’s the cost of attending a match or paying for all the necessary streaming subscriptions, fans are finding it harder to keep up.

Subscription fatigue drives piracy

A report from The Guardian highlighted that from 2020 to 2025, fans saw costs soar, paying nearly 60% more annually to watch major games.

With multiple platforms now required to follow a single league, the appeal of free but illegal streams is rising.

Legal options are still limited

Even fans willing to pay often find legal options frustrating.

Premier League supporters in the UK, for example, would need to juggle several subscriptions, and still wouldn’t be able to legally watch every match due to the 3pm broadcast blackout.

Expert says market is now fragmented

Tech expert James Bore explained how the streaming landscape has changed. He said what began as a convenient solution, “one or two providers”, has now splintered into a chaotic mess where providers fight over content, each demanding their own subscription fee.

Convenience turned into confusion

Bore noted that many thought streaming would eliminate piracy. Instead, it’s become more fragmented, leaving viewers overwhelmed and tempted by simpler, illegal options.

The streaming wars, it seems, have backfired.

Public acceptance complicates enforcement

With public attitudes shifting, enforcement becomes more difficult.

Authorities can shut down streams and issue warnings, but as long as millions see no harm in pirated content, the demand will remain strong.

Legal risks go beyond prosecution

Experts warn that using illegal devices isn’t just a legal risk. Many dodgy apps can collect personal data, putting users at risk of scams, identity theft, and other cyber threats. It’s not just a question of cost, it’s also a question of safety.

A growing challenge for the industry

As illegal streaming becomes more widespread and accepted, those fighting against it face an uphill battle.

With millions of users and little stigma attached, curbing the problem will take more than just crackdowns, it may require a rethink of how legal streaming is offered and priced.