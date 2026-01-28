Two Palestinian boys killed by Israeli fire while gathering wood

This isn’t the first time children collecting firewood have been killed. In November, Fadi and Jumaa Abu Assi, just eight and ten years old, were killed in a drone strike.

Two Palestinian boys, 14-year-old Mohammad al-Zawaraa and his 13-year-old cousin Suleiman, were shot and killed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, according to their families. The boys had gone out Saturday morning to collect firewood, a daily necessity in Gaza where basic supplies are scarce.

Grieving parents retrieve their son’s body

Heartbreaking scenes unfolded at Al Shifa hospital as Yussef and Asma al-Zawarah held the lifeless body of their son Mohammad. Video from the scene showed Yussef cradling his son, while Asma embraced him at the hospital morgue.

‘They were full of life,’ says uncle

The boys’ uncle, Salman al-Zawaraa, described them as cheerful, helpful children. “They were full of life and joy,” he told CNN. “They wanted to help their parents, so they went out to collect firewood for cooking and keeping warm during the harsh winter.”

Israeli military claims boys posed a threat

The Israeli military confirmed that troops had opened fire in the area, saying they had identified “several terrorists” who crossed a zone known as the Yellow Line and posed an “immediate threat.” A military source claimed the individuals were not children, though provided no evidence.

Family disputes military account

The boys’ uncle strongly denied the military’s claims, saying the children were near the entrance of Kamal Adwan hospital, far from the Yellow Line. “What the occupation army says is a lie; those are innocent children they killed in cold blood,” he said.

Hazards of an unmarked boundary

In Gaza, the so-called Yellow Line – a buffer zone near Israeli positions – is not always clearly marked. Residents say this lack of clarity makes daily survival tasks like collecting wood or food even more dangerous.

Not the first firewood tragedy

This isn’t the first time children collecting firewood have been killed. In November, Fadi and Jumaa Abu Assi, just eight and ten years old, were killed in a drone strike. The Israeli military later claimed the boys had also crossed the Yellow Line and acted suspiciously.

Gaza death toll continues to rise

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, three more people were killed by Israeli action over the past 24 hours, bringing the post-ceasefire death toll to 484. Since the war began in October 2023, at least 71,657 people have died in Gaza, though these figures don’t distinguish civilians from combatants.

Journalists killed in recent airstrike

Last Wednesday, 11 Palestinians were killed, including three journalists working with the Egyptian Relief Committee. The reporters had been filming in central Gaza near Netzarim when their marked vehicle was struck by an Israeli airstrike.

Israel claims strike targeted drone operators

The Israeli military said troops had identified “suspects” operating a drone tied to Hamas and responded with a strike after securing command approval. They offered no evidence linking the drone to Hamas or detailing how it posed a threat.

Committee insists vehicle was clearly marked

Mohamed Mansour, spokesperson for the Egyptian Relief Committee, said the journalists had been performing routine coverage and that their vehicle was visibly marked. “All vehicles have the Egyptian Committee logo. Despite that, the vehicle was targeted,” he said.

Children among dead in Yellow Line incidents

UN Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) reported three separate deadly incidents near the Yellow Line that same day. Among the victims were two 13-year-old boys. OPT noted that Israeli operations west of the line have led to civilian deaths, displacement, and home demolitions.

UN warns of humanitarian collapse

Ajith Sunghay, head of UN Human Rights in OPT, said, “People are dying every day,” due to attacks, lack of aid, cold, and crumbling infrastructure. Israel’s COGAT agency disputes UN hunger claims, stating 600–800 aid trucks enter Gaza daily. Still, tensions over humanitarian access remain high.