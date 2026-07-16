Russian businessman wants to sell ‘The Spirit of Anchorage’ as perfume

The businessman hopes to secure the commercial trademark for a brand

Global diplomacy usually produces formal treaties, tense handshakes, and endless press conferences.

But occasionally, a major political meeting inspires something completely unexpected in the commercial world.

A famous political moment might soon sit on a bathroom shelf.

Bottling the summit

A Russian entrepreneur wants to turn a massive geopolitical event into a line of personal care products. He submitted official paperwork to Rospatent, the national intellectual property agency, on July 10. The ultimate goal is highly unusual.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS cited by Hotnews, the application asks for exclusive permission to register a very specific phrase.

The businessman hopes to secure the commercial trademark for a brand titled “The Spirit of Anchorage”.

If government officials approve the request, this diplomatic phrase will grace bottles of perfume and cologne. The bizarre business move first emerged through local Russian media outlets. It was later highlighted by the EFE news agency.

Breaking the ice

The proposed cosmetic brand name points directly to a major historical moment from last summer. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for an anticipated summit in Alaska on August 15, 2025.

This gathering marked their first major in-person meeting since the Republican leader reclaimed the White House. It also served as a crucial diplomatic milestone following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Moscow highly praised the outcome of the Alaskan negotiations, according to the Agerpres news agency. For the Russian leader, the highly publicised event successfully broke a long period of severe international diplomatic isolation.

Fading political promises

Following the Alaska meeting, government officials heavily promoted the positive atmosphere that surrounded the two leaders. The Kremlin stated that this newly found connection would help normalise complicated relations between Washington and Moscow.

Both sides initially hoped the renewed dialogue would pave the way for a solid resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, that optimistic vision is currently facing severe challenges. Reality has proven much more difficult.

Peace negotiations have remained completely frozen since February. Addressing these stalled efforts recently, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov admitted that the celebrated diplomatic spirit is rapidly falling apart.

Now, the legacy of that historic meeting might survive longer as a commercial fragrance than as a lasting political breakthrough.

Sources: Hotnews, TASS, Agerpres, Russian media