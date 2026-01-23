1,200 of Putin’s men ‘taken out’ in overnight Ukraine attacks

There has been reports of explosions and fires inside Russia.

Officials and military sources are offering sharply different accounts of the scale and impact of the latest attacks.

The incidents come as both sides continue to trade claims amid an intensifying conflict.

Fire at fuel depot

A fire broke out overnight at an oil depot in the Russian city of Penza following what authorities said was a Ukrainian drone attack.

Penza Oblast Governor Oleg Melnichenko said the incident occurred early on Friday.

According to Melnichenko, four drones were intercepted by Russian air defence systems.

Debris from one drone fell onto the fuel depot, igniting the blaze.

He said there were no casualties and that the fire was extinguished by 46 firefighters using 14 fire appliances.

Mobile internet restrictions were temporarily imposed during the incident.

Russian response

The Russian defence ministry said its air defence systems destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Seven were intercepted over Belgorod Oblast, two over Voronezh Oblast, and one each over Bryansk, Penza and Astrakhan Oblasts, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

The ministry did not disclose how many drones were launched in total or how many reached their intended targets.

Moscow typically limits public detail about attacks on military or energy infrastructure.

Authorities said emergency services continued to work at the Penza site after the fire was brought under control.

Ukrainian claims

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff said Russian forces suffered 1,280 casualties in the past 24 hours.

It claimed that total Russian losses since the start of the invasion have reached 1,232,090.

These figures could not be independently verified. Moscow does not publish comprehensive casualty data from the war.

The UK Ministry of Defence has previously estimated that around 900,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the invasion began.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Ukraine General Staff, Express.