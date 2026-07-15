“The threat level is really high”: Supreme Court justices’ warning amid criticism from Trump

U.S. Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett warned that hostile political rhetoric directed at the judiciary can become “dangerous,” citing growing security threats against judges during a congressional hearing on the court’s budget request.

Two U.S. Supreme Court justices have warned that increasingly hostile political rhetoric directed at the nation’s highest court can threaten judicial independence and the personal safety of judges.

According to the Daily Mail, Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett made the remarks while appearing before Congress to discuss the Supreme Court’s budget request, where lawmakers also raised concerns about comments made by President Donald Trump following recent court rulings.

Security concerns

The Daily Mail reported that Democratic Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island referenced Trump’s criticism of the Supreme Court after a 6-3 ruling striking down his broad tariff policy, arguing that statements from high-profile political figures could endanger members of the judiciary.

Justice Kagan responded: “Statements like that are really unhelpful.”

“They’re dangerous in terms of individual justice’s security, and they’re not appropriate in the way to treat a coordinated branch of government,” she added.

Kagan also said judges should expect criticism but distinguished it from intimidation, warning: “When political figures of any stripe are trying to intimidate judges and justices to do things that they like rather than the things that they don’t. That’s where we really have crossed the line.”

According to the Daily Mail, the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Budget and threats

The Daily Mail reported that the justices were appearing before lawmakers as the Supreme Court seeks roughly $225 million in funding for the next fiscal year, with much of the requested increase intended to strengthen security and cybersecurity protections.

Justice Barrett said threats against members of the judiciary remain severe, recalling heightened security concerns following the leak of the draft Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion in 2022.

Barrett also referred to more recent incidents, including a false emergency call to her home and anonymous pizza deliveries sent to judges’ residences, saying: “The threat level is really high.”

The justices said enhanced security remains a priority as they continue to face elevated risks while carrying out their duties.

Sources: Daily Mail