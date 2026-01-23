Another Russian Airstrike Hits Russia’s Own Territory

What was meant for the battlefield appears to have landed far from it.

Others are reading now

An unexpected blast zone inside Russia has drawn attention to the risks of modern aerial warfare.

Reports from multiple sources point to another incident highlighting the dangers of Russia’s extensive use of heavy air-dropped munitions.

A city hit

A dangerous incident unfolded in the Russian city of Belgorod when aviation forces dropped a payload on an urban area.

Independent Russian observers and Ukrainian media reported that the object was an aerial bomb.

The incident was reportedly caused either by human error or a technical malfunction involving the aircraft or its weapons system.

Also read

Russian authorities have not publicly confirmed the nature of the object, but local accounts suggest it was military-grade ammunition.

A pattern emerges

According to findings by the independent Russian outlet Astra, this was not an isolated case.

The site reports that during 2024 and 2025, Russian aircraft accidentally dropped more than 300 bombs on Kremlin-controlled Ukrainian territory and within Russia itself.

Belgorod and nearby areas are particularly exposed because of their proximity to active combat zones and frequent military flights.

These incidents underscore the growing risks faced by civilians living near the border.

Also read

January incidents

The first reported case of 2026 occurred on January 5, when a FAB-500 bomb fell near the village of Batratskaya Dacha in the Belgorod region.

On January 21, authorities evacuated about 1,700 residents after an “ammunition crater” was discovered inside Belgorod.

The bomb did not detonate, and no injuries were reported.

The Ukrainian defense website Militarnyj reported that officials did not identify the object, though it was most likely another aerial bomb. Astra cited similar accounts from local residents.

Bombs in focus

The frequency of such incidents is linked to Russia’s heavy reliance on guided aerial bombs in its war against Ukraine.

Also read

These weapons are a primary tool for destroying fortified positions.

Bombs ranging from 500 kilograms to as much as 3,000 kilograms are capable of leveling field defenses.

Many are equipped with UMPK guidance modules, which add satellite and inertial navigation systems and folding wings, converting standard FAB bombs into glide munitions similar in concept to U.S. JDAM-ER weapons.

Sources: Astra, Militarnyj, Ukrainian media, WP