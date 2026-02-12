Car explosion rocks Putin’s presidential office facility in Moscow

An explosion struck a vehicle at a site linked to Russia’s presidential administration in Moscow on Thursday morning.

Emergency services rushed to contain a fire after the blast, which damaged a luxury SUV near a key government IT centre.

According to the Daily Express, the incident occurred at the Main Research Computing Centre of Vladimir Putin’s Presidential Executive Office, located on Ryabinovaya Street in western Moscow, around nine miles from the Kremlin.

Explosion at facility

Reports said a Mercedes ML350 was badly damaged in the blast. The explosion reportedly originated inside the vehicle, prompting speculation that a device may have been placed in the car.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and initial accounts indicated there were no casualties.

Emergency crews were seen at the scene extinguishing the fire shortly after the explosion.

Key IT hub

The centre is described as providing technological and computing support to the Russian president and his administration.

Authorities did not immediately confirm the cause of the explosion or disclose who owned the vehicle.

No official statement has clarified whether the blast is being treated as an accident or a criminal act.

