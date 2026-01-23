Former Russian vice president threatens to kidnap Zelensky

The remarks come from a former senior Kremlin figure speaking to a pro-government outlet.

The comments was aired by Russian media, and has drawn attention for its openly violent tone toward Ukraine’s leadership.

Call for abduction

Alexander Rutskoy, a former vice president of Russia, said authorities in Moscow could kidnap Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He made the comments in an interview with the Russian propaganda website NEWS.ru.

Rutskoy described Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in 2022, as an “Ukrainian crisis.”

He claimed that abducting Zelensky would provide a solution to the conflict.

“We could just as easily have taken that clown Zelensky, put a bag over his head and taken him to the Lefortovo detention center,” Rutskoy said.

Trump reference

Rutskoy cited US President Donald Trump as an example of how such actions could be carried out.

He said that Trump had set a “perfect example” of using force in this way.

He also referred to what he described as the kidnapping of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife from their residence in Caracas, claiming they were taken by American forces and transported to the United States to face charges.

Rutskoy said this operation showed how the military could be used in similar circumstances.

Broader threats

The former Russian vice president went further, suggesting that Zelensky’s associates should also be abducted if they are “alive and well.”

He repeated claims commonly used in Russian propaganda, alleging that Ukraine’s leadership has “already stolen enough” and is now living comfortably.

Such accusations have been repeatedly denied by Ukrainian officials and lack independent verification.

Contradictions and context

Russia has officially condemned actions it described as violations of international law in other cases.

Moscow previously denounced the alleged operation in Venezuela as an attack on the country’s sovereignty, alongside Iran and Belarus.

Observers note that statements by Russian politicians and state-aligned media often contain unverified or false information.

Analysts say such remarks may be intended to intimidate opponents or influence public opinion as part of Russia’s information war.

Sources: NEWS.ru, O2.