‘Glory to Russia’: Pro-Putin surgeons accused of branding Ukrainian PoW

Investigators say they have identified those allegedly involved in one of the most disturbing abuses reported so far.

A harrowing account from a freed Ukrainian prisoner of war describes torture inside Russian-run medical facilities.

The case centres on a propaganda slogan burned into a captive’s body during his detention.

Scar of captivity

Ukrainian soldier Andriy Pereverzev said he realised he had been branded while lying wounded in Russian captivity.

“I lifted my head just to look at my stomach and there it was ‘Glory to Russia’ burnt into my skin with a medical cautery tool,” he said.

“The surgeon did this to me. I said, ‘you’re all bastards. I’ll shoot every one of you’.”

Pereverzev was captured in February 2024 after being badly injured on the battlefield and was later freed in a prisoner exchange in May 2025.

Hospital identified

Journalists from Radio Svoboda’s Schemes investigation unit reported that the abuse took place at Donetsk’s main military hospital, known as DOKTMO, in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

According to the investigation, two visiting surgeons from Krasnodar, Yuriy Kuznetsov and Andriy Kryachko, posted photos from Donetsk on February 24, 2024, the day Pereverzev was likely branded.

Schemes said both doctors were linked to a pro-war medical group called “Friends of Donbas Medicine,” known for displaying Z symbols and pro-Kremlin slogans.

Political links

The group was founded by Badma Bashankaev, a Russian surgeon and State Duma lawmaker from President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party.

Schemes reported that Bashankaev has acknowledged operating on Ukrainian prisoners of war, though there is no proof he was present during the branding.

Kuznetsov denied the allegations, saying: “Complete nonsense. Total nonsense. Firstly, on 24 February 2024 neither I nor my Andriy Kryachko were there.”

Schemes said his own social media posts appeared to contradict that claim.

Kryachko and Bashankaev declined to comment.

War crimes probe

Schemes also cited a nurse who said the branding was likely carried out by a visiting doctor rather than permanent hospital staff.

Several medics reportedly recalled seeing the inscription but denied responsibility.

Ukrainian prosecutors have opened a war crimes investigation. Prosecutor Taras Semkiv said:

“This is undoubtedly one of the most brazen crimes committed against prisoners of war.”

Ukrainian surgeon Oleksandr Turkevych, who is leading efforts to remove the scar, said:

“This was done only because Andriy is a Ukrainian and a soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. That is, it is genocide on the basis of nationality and it is a war crime.”

Sources: Radio Svoboda (Schemes), Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office, The Sun.